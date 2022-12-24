Kay Stanford, 63, of the Bagdad community in Jackson County, and a long-time resident of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, at her home.
She was born on Aug. 28, 1959, in Gulfport, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Nathan and Martha Fleur Stanford.
She was a graduate of Gulfport East High School in Gulfport and was a Baptist in belief.
She worked at Texas Boot in Lebanon and then at Wilson County Motor Company in the service department.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Richard Nixon; sister, Lisa Haynes; and niece, Carrie Robinson.
Survivors include: her son, Chris Stanford (Angie); two granddaughters, Kayla Stanford, Alexis Binkley; sister, Cheryl Stanford (Cajun); niece, Angela Haynes; and nephew, Brian Robinson.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
