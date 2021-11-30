Kaye Ellen Garrett, 73, of Lebanon passed away on Nov. 27, 2021, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, John and Robbye Williams, and her sister, Gayle Ann Jacobs.
She is survived by: her husband of 53 years, Tommy Garrett; daughter, Angela (Mike) Martin; son, Brian Garrett; grandchildren, Kayla (Jesse) Gaddes, Chelsea (Brandon) George; great-grandchildren, Ashtyn George, Andrew George, Macie Gaddes; brothers, Robert (Margie) Williams, Donald (Tonya) Williams; sister, Renee (Jeff) Mathis; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Mrs. Garrett was a 1966 graduate of Lebanon High School, a member of Hurricane Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel (in the Partee House, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon).
Funeral services will be held at Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon, on Thursday at 1 p.m., with visitation held one hour prior to the service. Kenneth Trammel and Ronnie Smith will officiate.
Pallbearers are John Ray Williams, Bobby Williams, Danny Williams, Michael Sellars, Blake Williams, Travis Thomas, Jeff Blythe, Jerry Garrett, David Shields, Charlie Sorrells, Lane Rhinehart, Jason Keel, Daniel Mathis, Matthew Mathis and Andrew Mathis.
Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was in care of the arrangements. 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.