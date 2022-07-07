Ambulatory services in Mt. Juliet will soon be conducted exclusively by the city in a move that the fire chief says is needed with so much growth between the lakes.
Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman said in a phone call on Tuesday that the move, which was formally approved by the Mt. Juliet City Commission during its budgetary procedures last month, will better serve the residents of the city.
“We have gone from 28,000 (residents) 10 years ago to 40,000 today,” Luffman said. “That has increased our calls for service to well over 3,600 calls, and greater than 85% of those are medical calls requiring ambulance transport.”
The move will amend the existing relationship between Mt. Juliet and the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA).
“The responsibility of (WEMA) is to take care of the entire county,” Luffman said. “Unfortunately, they have a high percentage of their business right here in Mt. Juliet due to the expansive growth.”
Luffman indicated optimism that the move will alleviate that burden by putting the emergency resources squarely inside the city limits. He outlined what that would look like.
“Our plan is to have four ambulances in the city of Mt. Juliet,” Luffman said. “There will be three 911 ambulances, one in each of our three stations. Those ambulances will be working 911 calls.”
In addition to the three emergency ambulances, Mt. Juliet will also obtaining an ambulance for non-emergency situations.
“One ambulance is going to be a smaller convalescence unit,” Luffman said. “It can be used as a backup, but it will mainly be used for long-term-care-facility transfers, like taking an occupant to a dialysis appointment or a doctor’s appointment. It’s going to be mainly handling non-emergency transfers, but it will be fully outfitted to be able to be called into service for a 911 call.”
As for the timetable, Luffman remains hopeful that the city will have ambulances up and running within the year.
“We are not going to be able to do this on the conventional method, where we place the order and wait six or eight months before a brand new ambulance shows up here at city hall,” Luffman said. “We’re going to have to shake out the couch cushions to find these units. They will probably be Frontline-leased units that are coming off their first lease. They will be uniform. They will be operational. They will be safety checked, and they will have all the equipment that we need to start up.”
When WEMA opens two new stations, one on Clemmons Road and another on Central Pike, the county ambulances that previously occupied spots at the Mt. Juliet stations will be moved, which will create space for the Mt. Juliet ambulances.
“We’ll have plenty of room to operate our ambulances out of our current station,” Luffman said.
Initially, the new ambulances will be staffed exclusively by medically-trained personnel.
“There may be some folks who are intermingled with fire-service experience,” Luffman said. “For the most part (though), the ambulance division will be staffed by EMS personnel only.”
The elevated coverage is all part of the city’s plan to enhance care on board emergency transportation.
“We are raising our first response level from basic life support to advanced life support,” Luffman said. “The fire department for the city of Mt. Juliet will have paramedics on both its fire engines and its ambulances. We will be able to offer the highest level of field medicine inside the city limits.”
According to information from Johns Hopkins Lifeline, the medically-renowned university’s emergency transport division, advanced life support scenarios could include a patient that required continuous intravenous medicine, a cardiac monitor, or a chronic ventilator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.