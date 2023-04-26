Twice a year, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) holds a national drug take back day across the country to help address public health and safety. This year, DrugFree WilCo, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department joined forces to help safely dispose of prescription drugs.
“It’s an opportunity to rid our homes of unused and expired prescription meds and other over-the-counter medications,” DrugFree WilCo Executive Director Tammy Grow said. “It helps us reduce the temptation for our youth to experiment with opioids. It also keeps the meds out of the water, so (the take-back day) is good for the environment.”
There were around 169 pounds of medication turned over at Gibbs Pharmacy in Lebanon on Saturday. After the medications are collected, they’re incinerated to be kept out of the water supply and out of the home.
“A lot of times, people feel compelled to stockpile medications for that ‘just in case’ moment, but if we can get those meds out of the homes, we know it’s less of a temptation,” Grow said. “When people come in to do work in the home, we know some people can get their hands on meds and sell them. You just don’t know who may be dealing with a substance use disorder that might come into your home.”
DrugFree WilCo also provided free lockboxes during the drug take back day to anyone who wanted a safe place to store their medications.
“Keep those medications locked up and out of sight and storing it in a place where others might not think to look,” Grow said. “It can help not only with youth who might think, ‘Oh, I want to experiment with opioids and see what everyone’s talking about,’ but it also helps with keeping those meds off the streets.
Since being founded in 2018, DrugFree WilCo has helped the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office with the take back day.
“Whenever we do these take backs, we want to really get it out to the public how important it is to turn in any unused or expired medications,” Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said. “It could get into the wrong hands. It could get into someone’s hands who overdoses, because they don’t know what they’re taking.”
Moore said that the drug take back days have been successful.
“Every time that we’ve hosted it, we’ve always assured everybody that there’s no questions asked,” Moore said. “You simply pull up and give us your medications.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.