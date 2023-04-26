Twice a year, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) holds a national drug take back day across the country to help address public health and safety. This year, DrugFree WilCo, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department joined forces to help safely dispose of prescription drugs.

“It’s an opportunity to rid our homes of unused and expired prescription meds and other over-the-counter medications,” DrugFree WilCo Executive Director Tammy Grow said. “It helps us reduce the temptation for our youth to experiment with opioids. It also keeps the meds out of the water, so (the take-back day) is good for the environment.”

