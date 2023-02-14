Wilson County firefighters aren’t just fighting fires this winter. They’re also fighting to keep students warm.
The Wilson County Firefighters Association (WCFA) has been donating coats to the Wilson County Schools Family Resource Center for the past six years. Partnering with Operation Warm, the WCFA was able to make a donation of approximately 120 coats this year.
“As an association, we decided a few years ago that we wanted to give back to our community, and we talked to some people and realized the vast need of warm clothes for children,” WCFA Vice President Colton Young said. “We made it our goal to be able to provide coats for students.”
The first year that WCFA partnered with Operation Warm, it was able to provide approximately 50 coats to students in need. Last year, the association was able to provide a little more than $2,000 worth of coats. Young said that the organization is continually seeking to grow the program.
“Our biggest goal is just to make sure that the children of Wilson County are taken care of, and are warm and feel cared about,” Young said.
Wilson County Schools Family Resource Center Coordinator Anne Barger said that some of the coats will be kept at the center.
“The weather here is unpredictable,” Barger said. “Kids leave them (coats) on the playground. Sometimes, they grow and don’t have a new coat yet, so us having them on hand can meet an immediate need that a child might have.”
Depending on when the coats are given out, some of them could carry over into the next school year to continue providing warm clothes to students. This year’s coats will also be given to bus drivers and schools to distribute to kids in need.
“When they (bus drivers see students) waiting on the bus for school that might not have warm enough clothes, they’ll be able to give it to them with no questions asked,” Young said.
Money for the coats is raised by the association through fundraisers and donations. The coats are ordered in November, and are all made in the U.S., which Young said was important to the association.
“We try not to make too big of a deal about it, because we don’t want any child to feel like they’re being isolated, especially if they’re embarrassed of their situation,” Young said. “We really leave it to the school to find the students. We just want to make sure that they have what they need to be able to provide for those students.”
