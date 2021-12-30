NASHVILLE — The Keith Williams Law Group has announced that its founder, Keith Williams, has been named to the list of Mid-South Super Lawyers for the eighth year in a row in the practice area of personal injury-general plaintiff.
Super Lawyers is awarded only to a select number of accomplished attorneys, with no more than 5% from each state being named to the list. The selection process takes into account peer recognition, professional achievement in legal practice and other cogent factors.
In addition to his recognition as a Mid-South Super Lawyer, Williams was also named to the Top 100 Tennessee Super Lawyers and the Top 50 Nashville Super Lawyers for the third consecutive year.
Williams was also selected this year for inclusion in the 28th edition of the Best Lawyers in America for the Products Liability in the plaintiffs category.
Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review, and its methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.
Williams has dedicated his practice of 28 years to helping people and their families in accident, injury and wrongful death cases. He has tried hundreds of cases and obtained millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for his clients. Some of the more substantial verdicts include a $14.6-million verdict for an injured motorcycle rider and a $6.2-million verdict for a car-accident victim, and he has also obtained numerous multimillion-dollar settlements for his clients.
Williams is certified as a Civil Trial Specialist by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.
Less than 300 out of 23,000-plus attorneys in the state and less than 0.5% of all licensed attorneys nationwide have earned that certification.
He is also a recipient of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers Award and earned an Avvo Rating of 10 (superb) and a peer rating of preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell.
In addition to his practice, he is a speaker, lecturer and author of “The Consumers’ Guide to a Tennessee Accident or Personal Injury Case.”
He is also an active member of the American Association for Justice and past chair of the American Association for Justice’s Aviation Litigation Section, and he is a member of the Aviation and Space Law Committee of the American Bar Association’s Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section.
Williams is also a member and past president of the Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association.
He earned an associate’s degree in business from Volunteer State Community College, a bachelor’s degree in business from Cumberland University and a juris doctor from Nashville School of Law.
“I am very honored to be recognized by my peers once again for the hard work I have put in to help my clients obtain the justice they deserve,” Williams said. “I wish to thank my fellow attorneys for having the confidence in me to name me to these exclusive lists.”
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.