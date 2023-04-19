Kenneth Eugene Dunn, 81, of Lebanon, passed away at Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville on April 5, 2023.
Ken lived a life full of adventures.
Born on April 22, 1941, in Nashville, he grew up in Donelson and graduated from Donelson High School.
Upon graduation, he attended both Vanderbilt University and the University of Colorado, acquiring an early appreciation for antiques.
Then, he traveled the world as an airline steward and made many friends, with whom he stayed in touch to the end.
When his father died unexpectedly in 1970, Ken returned to Middle Tennessee and settled on his family’s farm in Lebanon, where he began farming and raising llamas. Ken was very active in the national and international llama communities and was well-known for his annual booth at the Wilson County Fair with his prize-winning llamas. Many folks may have snapped a photo with Ken and the llamas.
When he wasn’t farming, you could always find Ken looking for antiques as he loved giving new life to old treasures. Ken was a dear friend to many, and he will be missed by everyone who knew him. Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou Massey Dunn of Lebanon, and his father, Arthur Dunn.
A celebration of the life of Ken Dunn will be held on April 22, 2023 (which would be Ken’s 82nd birthday) at 2 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Individuals attending are encouraged to please come with a story to tell about Ken and his llamas or his antiquing life.
Interment will follow on a later date in Poplar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, individuals are encouraged to donate to the International Llama Registry by mailing donations to P.O. Box 8, Kalispell, Montana, 59903.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
