Ken Arnold passed away on March 19, 2022, at age 81.
No public services are scheduled.
Kenneth Lee Arnold was born in Canton, Ohio, to Mary McCloski and Kenneth Kendzora.
He graduated from McKinley High School, in the class of 1959.
Mr. Arnold owned his own carpentry/home repair business for more than 60 years. He built his own home and shop.
He also owned Ken Arnold’s Screen Printing and Ken Arnold’s Composite Stocks and Accessories.
He was a life member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed reading political books.
He is survived by: his wife of 47 years, Vivien Hatton Arnold; children, Kelly L. Austin, Kim L. Arnold, Kevin L. Arnold; grandchildren, Casey L. Arnold, Lyndsey L. Arnold; sister, Mary Anne Corrin; nephew, Joe Corrin; and three dogs, Dakota, Summitt, and Ruger.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Kendzora and Mary Piero.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in his name to Country K-9 Rescue in Lebanon.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
