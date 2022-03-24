Ken Arnold passed away on March 19, 2022, at age 81.
No public services are scheduled.
Kenneth Lee Arnold was born in Canton, Ohio, to Mary McCloski and Kenneth Kendzora.
He graduated from McKinley High School, class of 1959.
Mr. Arnold owned his own carpentry/home repair business for more than 60 years. He built his own home and shop. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed reading political books.
He is survived by: his wife of 47 years, Vivien Hatton Arnold; children, Kelly L. Austin, Kim L. Arnold, Kevin L. Arnold; grandchildren, Casey L. Arnold, Lyndsey L. Arnold; and sister, Mary Anne Corrin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Kendzora and Mary Piero.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
