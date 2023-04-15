Kenneth Lee Veal, 83, formerly of Douglas, Georgia, passed away at his daughter’s home in Lebanon on April 8, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eston and Cora Veal, and brother, Billy Edward Veal.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Kenneth Lee Veal, 83, formerly of Douglas, Georgia, passed away at his daughter’s home in Lebanon on April 8, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eston and Cora Veal, and brother, Billy Edward Veal.
He is survived by: his wife of 62 years, Joan Marie Veal; son, Kenneth Paul Veal; daughter, Maria Lee (Alberto) Vazquez; brother, Hershel Lee Veal; grandchildren, Christopher Veal (Nicole Rogers), Robert Riggins, Timothy Riggins (Corie Harper), Angela (Joshua) Stubbs, Crystal Snyder, Leonardo (Yesenia) Santana, Maria Gibbons; great-granchildren, Sage Veal, Lauren Veal, Luke Veal, Landon Riggins, Olivia Tyre, Spencer Stubbs, Charlotte Stubbs, Nelly Santana, Roxanna Santana, Michelle Santana, Leonardo Santana, Jr.; sister-in-law, Myrtle Veal; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Kenneth was born in Douglas. Upon graduation from Coffee High School, he enlisted in the Air Force and served for 21 years, including a tour in Vietnam from 1970-71.
After retirement from the Air Force, he started Veal’s Lawn Service which he ran for over 30 years. He had a passion for fishing and woodworking, and he enjoyed spending time with his family.
There will be a private family gathering in Lebanon on Saturday. A memorial service will take place in Douglas at a later date.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
The family encourages those who were a part of Kenneth’s life to share a memory online at https://partlowchapel.com/obituaries/kenneth-veal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.