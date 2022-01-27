Ray Lackey passed away on Jan. 24, 2022, at age 74.
The funeral service, conducted by Carl Jones, is 2 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service begins at 2 p.m.
Kenneth Ray Lackey was born in Lebanon to Ina Goolsby Lackey and James M. Lackey.
He served in the United States Army during Vietnam.
In civilian life, he worked for TRW in maintenance.
Mr. Lackey is survived by: his son, Justin (Bethany) Lackey; siblings, Terry Lackey, Marilyn Moore; and brother-in-law, Calvin Blair.
He is preceded in death by, his parents, Ina and James Lackey, and his sisters Pamela Blair and Betty Lackey.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
