Kenneth Wayne (Kenny) Winfree

Kenny Winfree of Arlington, Texas, passed away on Oct. 11, 2021, at the age of 66.
Born and raised in Lebanon, he graduated from Lebanon High School in 1972 and began employment at the Lebanon Woolen Mills, where his father served 45 years and his mother and two uncles also worked.
Kenny was later employed by Triumph Aerostructures-Vought Aircraft Division (formerly Avco). He transferred to Grand Prairie, Texas in 2004 and retired in 2019 after 38 years of service.
Kenny was a member of the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 848 in Grand Prairie, Texas; International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers 735 in Nashville; and the American Federation of Musicians Local 72-147 in Fort Worth, Texas.
A singer-songwriter, he wrote and recorded bluegrass-style labor songs. Kenny had two solo albums, “Down at the Union Hall” and “Blue Collar Bluegrass,” which were released on Joe Glazer’s Collector label and later re-released by the Smithsonian Institution’s Folkways label. His labor classic, “I’m a Union Card,” is included on the “Classic Labor Songs from Smithsonian Folkways” CD.
Kenny was preceded in death by: his father, Kenneth Winell (Jack) Winfree; grandparents, Robert and Minnie Winfree, Flem and Minnie Bibb; father-in-law, Austin Loftis; and special aunt, Frances Bibb.
He is survived by: his wife of 48 years, Kathy Loftis Winfree; son, Keith Winfree; mother, Marjorie Winfree; sister, Maleah (Greg) Bell; mother-in-law, Idelle Loftis; and brother-in-law, Robert (Angie) Loftis.
Kenny is also survived by: nephews; Justin (Nicki) Bell, Ryan Loftis; nieces, Erin (Kyle) Comer, Lauren (Tyler) Michaels; great-nephew, J.J. Bell; great-nieces: Kylie Bell, Dani Bell, Kelsie Comer, Katelyn Comer; and several cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens, with Greg Bell officiating. Pallbearers were Kyle Comer, Robert Loftis, Ryan Loftis, Tyler Michaels, Eddie Oliver and Bill Patterson. Honorary pallbearers were Justin Bell, Bill Stacey, Donnie Winfree, Billy Winfree, Mark Winfree and Brooks Winfree.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home prior to the graveside service.
Due to health concerns, the family requests that attendees wear masks and/or social distance.
The family would like to express their thanks to Chase Buie and Shane Curry of the UAW 848 in Dallas for their acts of kindness during Kenny’s illness and passing.
Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.