NASHVILLE — A Kentucky doctor and state senator has been appointed commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health, officials said.
Ralph Alvarado, who is chief executive officer of Alvarado Medical Services and has served in the Kentucky State Senate since 2015, will step into the role on Jan. 16, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday in a statement.
Along with being a lawmaker, Alvarado has experience in hospital management and has nearly 30 years of service as an attending physician. He earned undergraduate and medical degrees from Loma Linda University and completed his residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Kentucky.
“Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management experience make him well-positioned to lead the department of health, and I appreciate his service to Tennesseans,” Lee said.
Alvarado will resign as a Kentucky lawmaker before taking the post, officials said. “It’s an honor to join Governor Lee’s team to advance health and prosperity for every Tennessean,” Alvarado said in a statement. “I appreciate this opportunity and look forward to serving individuals and families across the Volunteer State.”
Alvarado will succeed interim health commissioner Morgan McDonald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.