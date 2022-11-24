NASHVILLE — A Kentucky doctor and state senator has been appointed commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health, officials said.

Ralph Alvarado, who is chief executive officer of Alvarado Medical Services and has served in the Kentucky State Senate since 2015, will step into the role on Jan. 16, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday in a statement.

