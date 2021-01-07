LEXINGTON, Ky. — Olivier Sarr scored 24 points, Davion Mintz made the game-winning 3-pointer with 47 seconds left and Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 77-74 on Tuesday night for its ninth-straight win against the Commodores.
Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin blocked Scotty Pippen Jr.’s shot with 41 seconds to play. Pippen grabbed the rebound after Mintz missed a jumper on the ensuing possession, but Trey Thomas and Maxwell Evans each missed potential game-tying 3s. Evans’ shot hit the front of the rim at the buzzer.
Kentucky (3-6, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), which had lost six straight before beating Mississippi State 79-73 in double-overtime on Saturday, avoided the first three-game losing streak in the 45-year history of Rupp Arena.
Sarr, a senior transfer from Wake Forest, was 5 of 10 from the field, made 14 of 17 free throws and had a team-high seven rebounds. Dontaie Allen added 14 points for the Wildcats. Devin Askew and Mintz had 11 points apiece.
Pippen had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Vanderbilt (4-4, 0-2). Dylan Disu added 18 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth career double-double. Jordan Wright had 18 points off the bench and Myles Stute chipped in 16.
Vanderbilt has lost 12 in a row in Rupp Arena dating to a 72-67 victory on Jan. 20, 2007.
UT cornerback Thompson declares for NFL draft
KNOXVILLE — Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson has declared early for the NFL draft, saying he feels ready for the challenge as he tries to fulfill his lifelong dream.
Thompson announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback from Irmo, South Carolina, started 28 of 31 games and has eight career interceptions. Two of those came this season, and Thompson also forced two fumbles. He is tied for the school record with eight others with three interceptions against UAB in 2019.
Thompson allowed only one touchdown this season. He started the season opener at safety and finished his season with a one-handed interception he returned for a touchdown in a win at Vanderbilt.
He was suspended briefly from the team in 2019 following an arrest for a misdemeanor domestic assault charge that was later dropped at his girlfriend’s request.
