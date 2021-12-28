A man from Mayfield, Kentucky, is opening a guitar shop on the square in Lebanon next month, but when he saw the destruction caused by a tornado in his hometown, he started exploring ways to help.
Now, he’s using his craft to aid in relief efforts.
Jack Brunson owns an online guitar shop called Jack’s Guitarcheology. A life-long love of music led him to Murfreesboro to pursue a degree in music business from Middle Tennessee State University.
He started a side-gig in 2016 of rebuilding busted guitars, basses and other string instruments, and selling them to musicians. He refers to his trade as “saving guitars from the scrap pile.”
The side hustle became a full-time job last year when he opened the online store, and his success has led to the opening of a brick-and-mortar store.
While he remains focused on that goal, his attention was drawn away after seeing the tornado wreck so much damage in his hometown.
“It is absolutely heartbreaking,” said Brunson. “My heart has been aching for my hometown, and I am going to give back in the only way I know how. I am going to help raise some money to get my friends and family in West Kentucky some relief.”
Brunson watched on social media as former classmates, neighbors, bandmates and friends posted about everything they lost, including one friend, who lost her home and 4-year-old son to the storm.
“The 120-year-old church I went to Cub Scouts in (was) demolished,” Brunson said. “The court square where I went Christmas shopping as a child is rubble. Even the root-beer-float stand my grandmother took me to on weekends is demolished, and the owners are calling it quits after 60 years of business.
“Every childhood memory I had from the age of 7 until 18 is just gone.”
Brunson described Mayfield as a typical American town.
“It was called Mayfield, but we used to joke that it should have been called Mayberry,” Brunson said. “Mayfield is home to the kindest and nicest people. Many of them have supported me in my dream of running a guitar business.”
Seeing the destruction took a heavy toll on him.
“It broke my heart to see the images coming in from the damage,” Brunson said.
To help process the emotions of the destruction, Brunson did what he does best. He sat down and built a partscaster guitar. Brunson takes pieces of broken stringed instruments and reassembles, paints and tests them to create something original and new.
He’s holding a raffle to raise money for non-profits in Graves County, Kentucky. It’s not a typical raffle. Brunson isn’t selling tickets for a chance to win. He doesn’t want to be a middleman for donations. Rather, he feels that money would be best put into the hands of organizations with boots on the ground. So, he’s going a different route.
Brunson said that there are three qualifications for people being able to enter. First, one can screenshot a donation to a GoFundMe or Graves County United Way.
“Any donation gets you an entry,” said Brunson. “So, everyone can give regardless of budget.”
Secondly, if an individual traveled to the area or lives in Mayfield, they can send some tangible proof of helping out.
If none of those qualifications apply, the last option is to write a 500-word letter about mutual aid they have done.
Brunson commented that he would like to see donations sent to “any crowd-funding set up for (his) middle-school classmate, Huda Alubahi, who lost her home and young son.”
The guitarThe raffle prize is an original S-style body, reliced and assembled by Brunson. The body is paulownia, so the guitar weighs approximately 6 pounds. It has a maple neck with an oil finish, for a real wood feel, and MOP blocks, and post-lawsuit 1980s MIK pickups and electronics.
“It’s a great playing, sounding and looking guitar,” Brunson said.
More importantly to the guitar maker, it is red and black, the colors of Mayfield High School.
Recreating classic guitars really took off for Brunson during the pandemic.
“I got trapped inside with nothing else to do,” Brunson said. “Everyone else got trapped inside too.”
This created a perfect storm, an explosion of time, and people who wanted to buy his guitars.
He and his wife, Jayme, were going to get some ice cream in Lebanon when they saw the for-rent sign on the square. The couple, who both originate from small hometowns, felt that Murfreesboro was getting too big.
“Here in Lebanon it feels more like Mayfield where I grew up,” Brunson said.
Hopefully, that connection helps as he deals with the devastation that hit so close to his home.
“The thing I’ve been reckoning with the most is that the town of my memory no longer exists,” Brunson said.
He’s grateful that one Facebook friend took an overhead shot and, in plain text, wrote out where everything was.
The memories will never equate to what was lost.
“I can’t think of one single person that hasn’t posted an in-memoriam,” said Brunson. “Everyone knows someone who was gravely injured or killed.”
The guitar owner knows that aid can only relieve the pain, it can’t erase it. However, Brunson is happy to be able to at least help out in some way.
