Kerr’s 35 leads Wildcats to first win

SPARTA — Adler Kerr connected for 35 points Monday night as Wilson Central’s boys beat White County 65-51 at Roy Sewell Gym.
Kerr connected on a pair of early 3-pointers to ignite his 14-point first quarter as the Wildcats opened an 18-9 lead eight minutes in.
He had 20 by halftime as Central was up 31-20 and 27 through three to give the visitors a 47-37 advantage.
Zak Markus threw in 13 points and Ethan Thomas 10 to help the Wildcats to their first win following three losses to open the season.
Damion Fayne finished with four points, Dakota Boudouies two and Evan Riggan a free throw.
Grant Slatten scored 20 points and Kade Clark 14 for White County.
Wilson Central was coming off a pair of TSSAA Hall of Champions losses in Chattanooga last Saturday to host East Hamilton 61-56 and Morristown East 68-61.
The Wildcats are scheduled to open their District 9-AAA season at Mt. Juliet next Tuesday.
Green Hill boys outscored by PJPII despite 26 from AbnerFRANKLIN — A fast start by Sam Specht helped Pope John Paul II’s boys to an early lead and an eventual 68-56 win over Green Hill at Centennial on Monday night.
Specht sank two three-pointers to begin the game and finished the first quarter with 11 points as PJPII led 18-12. The Knights were up 32-24 at halftime and 47-35 going into the fourth.
Specht swished his third triple in the fourth as he finished the night with 26 points.
Riggs Abner matched Specht with 26 of his own, including 12 in the fourth, for Green Hill.
He had 19 in the second half and both threes in the fourth as the Hawks fell to 0-3.
Paxton Davidson dropped in three triples on his way to 14 points and Jason Burch 13 for Green Hill. Zach Blair tossed in two points and Blake Stacey a free throw.
Green Hill will next travel to Rossview next Monday.
Big second quarter lifts MJCA boys to opening victoryMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys rode a big second quarter to a season-opening win of the season Monday night, 46-37 over Red Boiling Springs at Mt. Juliet Middle’s Tommy Martin Gym.
The Saints snapped a 5-5 tie with a 17-4 second quarter to open a 22-9 halftime lead. It was 28-20 going into the fourth as Mt. Juliet Christian was a winner in the first of just two “home” games this season after the March tornado destroyed its gym.
Jordan Willis and Derrick Crouch each collected 11 points and Luke Nave 10 for Mt. Juliet Christian.
Max Beaty bagged a pair of three-pointers on his way to eight while Brittain Gore threw in three, Chase Smith two and Justin Matthews a free throw.
Colton Copas connected on three triples to lead Red Boiling Springs with 14 points as the Bulldogs dropped to 0-4.
Mt. Juliet Christian was scheduled to play a road game against the Middle Tennessee Heat last night. The Saints are scheduled to open their District 4-IIA schedule at Nashville Christian next Monday.
