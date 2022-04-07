Services for Kerri Lynn Engel Pollard, 39, will be held on Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Family will receive friends and family from 10 a.m. until the service.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents — David A. Burns, Mary M. Streight Burns, Frances R. Engel, Fred A. Engel — and a cousin, Thomas “Robbie” Engel.
Survivors include: her father, Joseph W. Engel; mother, Karen G. Engel; children, Landon A. Parks, Cody L. Holladay, Brayden L. Pollard; sisters, Kayla M. (Blake) Young, Katie M. (Michael) Medley, Kacey R. (Chester) Engel; brother Skylar M. Engel; aunts, Marla K. Gamble, T. Rene’ Burns; uncles, Fred M. Engel, Tom R. Engel, David A. Burns; cousins, Andrea C. (Bill) Harper, Mary E.R. Mitchem, Stephen A. Engel; nieces, Zakai Hunter, Alexis Medley; nephews, Kyra Moore, Camden Medley, Blade Hancock; along with many other relatives and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
