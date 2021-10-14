Kerrie Walters Hamm, 63, of Lebanon, passed away on October 9, 2021 at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
Miss Hamm was born on Nov. 1, 1957, in Paris, to the late Charles Walters and Bobbie Sue Malone Jackson.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leo Hamm, and son, Nicholas Hamm.
Miss Hamm was a retired payroll clerk with Carhartt in Camden and member of Highland Heights Church of Christ in Lebanon.
Kerrie loved her fur babies Josi and Sassy.
She is survived by: her sister, Tammy (Robin) Forrest of Lebanon; brother, Ricky (Tina) Walters of New Johnsonville; stepchildren, Tanya (Greg) Haygood of McEwen; Lance(Dawn) Hamm of McEwen; six step-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, Johnathan (Jennifer) Forrest, Justin (Jamie) Forrest, Jordon (Hays) Bohannon and Jenna (Garrett) Bell.
Funeral Services will be held on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. at New Johnsonville Church of Christ, with F.H. Gates and Keith Pickard officiating. Visitation with the family will be held on Oct. 14 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at New Johnsonville Church of Christ in New Johnsonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.