Services for Kevin A. “Muchie” Donnell, 46, will be held on Saturday at noon at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Nashville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard T. Donnell, and his brothers, Richard A. Donnell Sr. and Tommy Jenkins.
Survivors include: his mother, Mary B. Donnell; brothers, Curtis (Beverly), Clarence Donnell; daughters, Tachae Vaughn, Khania Donnell; sons, Zyshon Donnell, Clifford Jetton, Adrian Roper, Jeremy Washington, Kevin Donnell, Jr.; grandchildren, Ashtyn Lewis, Za’Miyah Khani Donnell, Summer Reign Webster; aunts, Brendanne Ogelsby, Sandra Patton; uncles, Thomas Lee (Kim) Carey, Robert (Doris) Donnell; devoted nephews, Richard “Lil Ricky” Donnell, Jr., Christian Donnell; nieces, Kenyonica Donnell, Allana Donnell, Ga’Niyha Donnell; great nephews, Richard A. Donnell III, Dreshoynn; great niece, Arielle Donnell; devoted fiancé, Shyvonne Holbrooks; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
