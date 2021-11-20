Kevin Maurice Smith, 56, of Lebanon, passed away on Nov. 12, 2021.
Maurice leaves to cherish his memory: his children, Laressa (Kerry) Weaver, Jeremy Davis, Crisshan (Coky) Smith; siblings, Tammie (Anthony) White, Sylvia (NaNa) Dobson, James Smith, Sharnethia “Tweddy” (Greg) Younger, Hwana (Amanda) Jennings, Hannah Thompson; and other family members, including the Majors family of Mt. Juliet.
Visitation was held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and will also be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon, with the funeral to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Jeffery Maynard will officiate the funeral, with Jeffery Huddleston delivering the eulogy.
Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 615-444-4558.
