This week marked the start of summer learning programs for both the Lebanon Special School District and the Wilson County School System.
As appeals are ongoing in the wake of the state’s third grade retention law going into effect, the number of third-grade students enrolled in summer learning programs will fluctuate.
Attending a summer learning camp and showing adequate growth on the post-test administered at the end of the program was one of three options given to students who did not achieve the required scores of “on-track” or “mastered” on the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of their annual Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test. If the student scored “below proficient” or “approaching proficient,” the student could be retained in the third grade.
The other two options for students who scored below proficient were participating in TCAP test retakes in May, or they could be assigned a tutor through the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps (TN ALL Corps) for fourth grade. Students could also appeal their scores, and some received exemptions.
Across to the Lebanon Special School District, there are 412 students enrolled in summer school. Only a portion of those are third-grade students who scored below the requirements for promotion to fourth grade.
“The number of third-graders that are required to attend summer school is very manageable,” Lebanon Special School District Director of Teaching and Learning Pam Sampson said. “Many families chose to attend summer school even if it wasn’t required for them to do so. We have approximately 42 students that are required to attend summer school based on the requirements and options released by the state department.”
There are two buildings being utilized for the Lebanon Special School District summer school program. Kindergarten through rising fifth-grade students started class on Monday at Coles Ferry Elementary, while rising sixth-graders through rising ninth-graders attend Walter J. Baird Middle School.
“We have a summer learning director as well as a principal of each school,” Sampson said. “All students have ELA (English, language, arts) and math classes, with the addition of PE (physical education) and intervention classes. Elementary students also have STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading Engineering, Art, Math) classes, in addition to the ones mentioned above.”
Not much has changed about summer school due to the third grade retention law.
“We structured summer school just as we have for the past few years,” Sampson said. “The structure did not change other than having additional third-grade teachers for the increased number of students that chose to attend.”
The Lebanon Special School District has been preparing for summer learning since January.
“We administered a mock TCAP assessment in January to determine the number of third-grade students that may be required to attend summer school,” Samspon said. “Based on that number, we invited students to sign up for summer school. Many students that we anticipated possible retention (based on the new law) were able to be promoted based on their TCAP scores or provided options.”
Planning for summer learning camps proved challenging for the district.
“The major challenge this year was the planning process,” Sampson said. “It was very difficult to communicate to families the possibilities of retention as we had to wait until the week before school was out to know the actual results. We communicated with families in early fall and continued to communicate throughout the school year. Another challenge was the timing of the retake test. It had to be given during the last two days of school, which was difficult to schedule.”
Wilson County Schools Deputy Director of Academics Jennifer Cothron spoke about the district’s summer learning program and third-grade retention during Monday night’s Wilson County School Board Meeting.
“Our summer (learning camp) registration is going to fluctuate over the next few days,” Cothron said. “We’ve got to take role of who actually shows (up), but we had 75 that were approaching (proficient) enrolled and 37 that were below (proficient) who were enrolled. I do think that number will increase over the next few days, because we’ve made a lot of contacts last week.”
Wilson County Schools saw an increase of 89% from last year’s enrollment, with 130 more third-grade students enrolled in summer learning programs this year.
“Last year, we had 146 third-graders enrolled, and this year, we have 276 third-graders enrolled,” Cothron said. “Last year, however, we did open it up to all students. This year, we prioritized our priority students. No. 1, we didn’t have as many staff members to staff summer school, so we had to limit it to only priority students. So, this year, we have 276 third-graders who are enrolled in summer camps. That’s as of (Monday).”
