Kimberly Judkins Hunter passed away on Oct. 17, 2021, at age 56.
The funeral service, which will be conducted by Ken Tramel, is at noon on Thursday at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family accepted friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Wednesday evening and will again on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service begins at noon.
Kimberly Diane Judkins Hunter was born in Lebanon to Shirley and Dot Judkins.
She was a special-education teacher at Wilson Central High School and attended Shop Springs Baptist Church.
She enjoyed being with her family and her animals.
She is survived by: her daughters, Jenny Hall (Brian Hocker), Allie Hunter; father, Shirley Judkins; sister, Teresa (Clark) Sampson; nieces, Lauren Harris, Sarah Grace Harris; aunts and uncles, Odell (Betty) Judkins, Carl Judkins, Elizabeth Johnson, Cynthia Vaughn, Debbie Webber, Pat Ferrell, Jim (Sandy) Ferrell, Roger Ferrell; numerous cousins; special friend, Joe Snader; and her faithful companions, Zeva and Zeus.
She is preceded in death by: her mother, Dot Judkins; grandparents, Dovie and Fred Ferrell, Allie Mae and Odus Judkins; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393.
