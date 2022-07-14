A graveside service for Kimberly Presley will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Cedar Grove Cemetery, with Stan Stevenson officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.
Miss Presley, 54, of Lebanon, passed away on July 5, 2022.
She was born on June 6, 1968, in Wilson County. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and had worked in a medical office.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawrence Suite, along with Odell and Ruby Presley.
She is survived by: her parents, Roy and Barbara Presley; two sons, Alex Taylor Babbitt, Derrick Landon Babbitt; two granddaughters, Hallie Babbitt, Hazley Babbitt; grandparents, Dorothy and Robert “Jack” Corley; brother and sister in law, Kurt and Shanda Presley; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
