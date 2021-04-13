Kiplagat finishes 80th at NAIA Championships

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cumberland’s Denis Kiplagat finished in 80th place individually at the NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championships at Seminole Valley Park last Saturday.
Kipling at set a personal best with a time of 25:58. He finished third out of the Mid-South Conference racers.
Taylor (Ind.) captured the first national championship in program history. The Trojans, a former national championship runner-up making their seventh consecutive appearance, cruised to the team title with 73 total points for the 8K race.
Huntington (Ind.) took second in the team race with 114 points. Milligan (Tenn.) (127 pts.), defending champion Oklahoma City (131), and St. Mary (Kan.) (197) rounded out the top-five team finishers.
The top 40 finishers were named 2020 NAIA men’s cross country All-Americas. There were 317 participants in the championship meet.
