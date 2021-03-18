Cumberland’s Denis Kipligat was been selected as the Mid-South Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week while Elise Krone earned women’s honors, conference official announced Monday.
Kipligat, a sophomore from Eldoret, Kenya, won the RedHawk Last Chance 5k after posting a time of 16:22 earning his first individual victory.
This is the second time Kipligat has earned the Runner of the Week honor this season and the second time of his career. The first time came on Sept.21 at the UAH Chargers Invitational.
Krone, a sophomore from Edwardsville, Ill., won the RedHawk Last Chance 5k after posting a time of 20:02 earning her first individual victory.
Krone earned her first runner of the week honor of the season and of her career, joining Sasha Petrova in CU runners to earn Runner of the Week honors this season.
Cumberland’s next meet is the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green, Ky., on March 27.
