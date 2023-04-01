Kirby Franklin “Frankie” Dies, 92, of San Leon, Texas, and a long-time resident of Lebanon, passed away on March 25, 2023, at his son’s residence, where he had made his home over the past four years.
Born in Wilson County, he was the son of the late Herman B. Dies and Eumphery Phillips Dies. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and retired from TRW Ross Gear.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Bettye Jean Ashe Dies; son, Kirby W. Dies; brother, Ethel Dies; and two sisters, Helen King and Gwendolyn Fisher.
Survivors include: three children, Kenneth (Andre) Dies, Kimberly Dies, Christopher (Leatha) Dies; two brothers, Jerry (Barbara) Dies, Clarence (Laura) Dies; sister, Tommie Rae Tomlinson; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Friday at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Gordon Lee officiating. Interment with military honors was held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Randy Dies, Shane Dies, Kevin Dies, Tony Tomlinson, Mark Johnson and Mike Johnson.
Visitation was held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Friday from noon until 1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
