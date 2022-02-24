SUBMITTED STORY
The inaugural Kiwanis Club celebrity roast is set for March 31 at Lebanon’s Capitol Theater.
The Kiwanis Club of Lebanon announced last year the club’s plans to take over the annual Wilson County Library Roast, a 30-year fundraiser for the library system in Wilson County.
The library board announced in early 2021 that the event had run its course, and local Kiwanians jumped at the opportunity to take on the roast event as the 75-year-old civic club’s major fundraiser.
“We are excited to present the first-ever Kiwanis Club celebrity roast, and this year’s honoree is Dr. Paul Stumb, the president of Cumberland University,” said Veronica Anderson, the president of the Kiwanis Club of Lebanon.
Door will open for the catered event at 5:30 p.m.
“I am honored to be the honoree for the Kiwanis Club’s inaugural roast,” Stumb said. “This is a great tradition started by the library board, and I am happy the Kiwanis Club has chose to keep it going for years to come.”
John Bryan, a Kiwanian and the master of ceremonies, added, “We are excited about this year’s event, and ticket sales are going great. Admission is $60 and includes a great meal and a great show. We are equally excited about the opportunity to honor Dr. Stumb and his contributions to Wilson County. We promise to build him up. Then, at the appropriate time, we will allow his friends to tear him down.”
Those on tap to roast the 27th president of the private, four-year, liberal-arts university include: Sam Hatcher, a long-time member of the Cumberland University Board of Trust and retired newspaper owner/publisher; Susie James, Kiwanian, owner of WANT-FM and neighbor of the Stumb; and Ryan Bennett, lead pastor at Lebanon’s First United Methodist Church.
“The three roasters all bring a unique perspective to the podium, and I am sure their views and stories will be very entertaining,” said Bryan.
Tickets are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis and have been made available at C & D Rocky Top Realty, which is located at 1330 West Main St. in Lebanon.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Wilson County Library and Kiwanis children projects.
For more information, individuals can contact John B. Bryan by emailing john@thwins.com or Veronica Anderson by e-mailing vlanderson.2011@gmail.com.
