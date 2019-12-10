Kreis R. Johnson, 65, of Memphis, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. He was born in Knoxville and grew up in Lebanon, TN. He attended Castle Heights Military Academy and graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. His career was with Dixie Bearings in Memphis that became Allied Industrial Technologies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Barton M and Juanita G. Johnson.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his sister, Karen A. Johnson, his cousin Mary Lou Bozeman French and additional cousins. He leaves behind a family of friends that he dearly loved, his friend Perry Hughes has been his best ally through his life and extended illness.
His passions were rock and roll music, boating in Memphis and the middle Tennessee area, UT sports and his pet cats.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to New Beginnings Animal Rescue, 7107 Kingcrest Cove, Olive Branch, MS 38654 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 4 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life service at 6 p.m. officiated by Morgan Parks at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
