Kring resigns as FCS boys’ hoops coach

Citing another opportunity, Travis Kring submitted his resignation as boys’ basketball coach at Friendship Christian School on Monday.
Kring coached the Commanders for one season, finishing 12-13 after Friendship went 11-21 the year before.
“I love the young men in our basketball program,” Kring wrote in an email. “I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at FCS, and know that the program is in a much better place now than when I arrived. So very appreciative to the FCS administration, specifically Coach (John) McNeal and Coach (Jason) Miller for your support.”
He urged the players to stay and build on what was started, saying there is a bright future for them and the program.
As for who will be the next coach, McNeal, the school’s athletic director, is at square one.
“We don’t have a lot of teaching spots,” McNeal said Tuesday. “It’s a matter of what we have available there.
“It’s a lot to go into it and we haven’t sat down and talked. We need to do that.”
