Services for Kurtrever Yvonne Eddings, 50, will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Keith Garnett.
Survivors include: her husband, Danni Crutchfield; children, Kowuanda Eddings, DaNational Eddings, Corneshain Eddings, Steven Crutchfield; mother, Krisseda Eddings; father, Wallace Harris; stepfather, John Wayne (Montre) Freeman; siblings, LaCole Harris, Marcus Harris, Keonia Harris, Stephanie Harris, Dominique Johnson, Wallace Harris, Jr., Wanessa Williamson; special friends, Paul Searcy, Tracey Keeley, Frankie Lee Rome, Bobby Joe Seay, Ella Mai Jennings, Kenneth Seay (Terreca “Spanky” Seay), Helen Parrish; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
