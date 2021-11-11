Services for Kyree D. Cross, 26, will be held on Friday at noon at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon.
He was preceded in death by his great-great grandparents — Dave Henry and Sarah Crenshaw along with Ru-dolph and Kate Gregory — and his aunt, Christie Gregory.
Survivors include: his parents, Tammy Gregory and Romeo Cross; sisters, Jamila Cross, Camaria Corder, Keisha Butler, Crystal Price, Santana Walker, Nikola Logue; brothers: Romeo Cross, Jr., Dominique Butler, JaKyree Cross; grandparents, William and Beverly Gregory, Pearl Claybrooks; great-great aunt, ArFrances Savage; aunts, Kimberly Gregory, Althea Walker, Angela Fites; uncle, Khalid Raheem I; devoted friends, D’Shaun Jones, Kadarian Garnett, David Covile, Justin Wells, Xavier Neal, Kyland Griggs, Shaq Cragwall, Sydney Stevenson, Jaquesta Moore, Dekeiva Alexander, Trystan McGuire, Jemel Officer, Ty Jobe, Nick Ward, Lee Holden, Dieonte Sullivan, Deshawn McMurry, Casey Nunley, Kyler Finney; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-3117
