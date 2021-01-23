PORTLAND — Mt. Juliet’s girls dropped a 51-28 decision to host Portland last Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers led 19-8 following the first quarter, 29-13 at halftime and 35-17 through three periods as they improved to 67-12 for the season and 3-7 in District 9-AAA.
Rayleigh Hester had eight of her 13 points in the first quarter for Portland. Lexie Williams notched nine in the first quarter and Eme Loza four second-half 3-pointers, including three in the fourth period, as each tossed in 12.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with 15 points while Kaitlyn Bertram buried a pair of threes on her way to eight.
Addie Kendall connected on a 3 and Jada Colmer two as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-13, 1-8.
Mt. Juliet hosted district rival Hendersonville last night and will travel to Franklin today for a 1:30 p.m. game.
