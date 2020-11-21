Lady Bears lose lead, season opener

MT. JULIET — Harpeth Hall outscored Mt. Juliet’s girls 18-5 in the fourth quarter Thursday night to overtake the Lady Bears, 32-25, in a TSSAA Hall of Champions season opener Thursday night.
The Lady Bears led 6-3 following the first quarter and 13-5 at halftime before the Honeybears began their comeback by outscoring Mt. Juliet 6-1 in the third to cut the gap to 20-14 in Jennifer Wilson’s debut as MJHS coach.
Anna Echols led Harpeth Hall with 12 points.
Addie Kendall led the Lady Bears with eight points while Dymond Howard scored six, Haylee Brader four, Kaitlyn Bertram a 3-pointer and Kayley Jones and Jakoria Woods two apiece.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to return to action at 6 p.m. Monday at Ravenwood.
Green Hill edged in overtime 61-60
CLARKSVILLE — Freshman Imari Berry’s driving reverse layup enabled Clarksville’s girls to squeeze out a 61-60 overtime win over Green Hill in the Lady Hawks’ TSSAA Hall of Champions finale Thursday night.
The teams were tied 52-52 at the end of regulation before Berry, who already has offers from Vanderbilt and Murray State, scored five of her 21 points in overtime and Sydney Weatherford four of her 15, with all of her points coming after halftime and 13 following the third quarter. Erin Lackey also threw in 13 for the Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Hawks led 16-9 following the first quarter before clinging to a 26-24 halftime edge. Green Hill took a 38-33 advantage into the fourth.
Sydnee Richeto totaled 22 points for Green Hill while Aubrey Blankenship fired in 15 and Taylor Pruitt 14.
Savannah Kirby scored six points and Kensley Carter three as the Lady Hawks fell to 1-1. Pruitt pulled down seven rebounds while Richetto and Blankenship each finished with five.
Green Hill is scheduled to play host to Springfield in a girls’-only outing at 6 p.m. Monday in the Lady Hawks’ inaugural home game.
