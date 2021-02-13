Lady Bucs’ press keeps Green Hill at bay

HENDERSONVILLE — Beech’s press kept Green Hill at bay long enough for the host Lady Buccaneers to post a regular season-ending 41-37 win Thursday night on Boots Scott Court.
The press, which attacked point guard Sydnee Richetto in the backcourt, fueled a 14-0 run which turned a 28-25 Lady Hawk lead in the third quarter into a 39-28 Lady Buc advantage in the fourth.
“They kind of changed it a little bit and we had a different lineup in and we didn’t know what spots we were going to,” Green Hill coach Cherie Abner said. “We’re having to think for the kids, and until they start thinking for themselves we’re going to come up short like we did tonight. That was one of those opportunities on press offense where we could have got to our spots. We got them out of the press early because we did what we were supposed to. When we didn’t get to our spots and the turnover was a big deal.”
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 16 points. She led a Green Hill rally which saw the visitors slice the margin to 39-35. A Richetto basket with 48.6 seconds left accounted for the final margin as Beech improved to 14-8 for the season and 11-4 in District 9-AAA.
“We’re trying to get (Blankenship) in some space and be able to score,” Abner said. “We got a decent amount of looks. We just didn’t hit. We got to hit in games like this.”We should be putting everything together and it seems like we can’t everybody playing good on the same night. Next week, we got to have everybody going forward for sure.”Jada Jones led the Lady Bucs with 10 points.
Kensley Carter collected 11 points for Green Hill while Richetto was held to five, Savannah Kirby a 3-pointer and Ashlynn Riggs two as Green Hill finished a 13-8, 9-6 inaugural regular season.
“They tried to take away our best player,” Abner said. “They’re so long and athletic and that zone stuff.”
The Lady Bucs built a 13-7 first-quarter lead before Green Hill closed to within 23-21 by halftime. A leaner by Blankenship pulled the Hawks into a 23-23 tie and Kirby’s 3 put the Lady Hawks in front 26-25 two minutes into the second half. A jumper from the wing by Blankenship opened a 28-25 advantage before Beech put the clamps down.
Next up is the district tournament to be played at home sites. The seeding was already set before the final games. Green Hill is No. 4 and will host No. 5 Station Camp next Thursday in an elimination game. Beech is No. 3 and will host Hendersonville.
