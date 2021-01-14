Lady ‘Cats fight back, but fall in OT

GLADEVILLE — Playing as whole as it has all season, Wilson Central kept coming from behind, rallying from a double-digit deficit to force overtime, before finally succumbing to visiting Hendersonville 63-57 Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats jumped to a 6-0 lead. But Hendersonville battled back to take a brief lead before trailing 13-11 at the first-quarter break. The Lady Commandos dominated the second period, using an 11-0 run to turn a 13-11 deficit into a 22-13 lead before taking a 32-19 advantage into halftime.
But Central surged back. Lillian Crutchfield’s layup enabled the Lady ’Cats to catch the Lady Commandos at 52-52 with 1:42 left in regulation. A 3-pointer from the side by Kristen Smith forced overtime at 55-55.
Crutchfield’s overtime putback put Wilson Central in front for the first time since the first quarter at 57-55. But Hendersonville’s Brette Taylor hit a three and two free throws to push the Lady Commandos to 5-4 for the season and 3-4 in District 9-AAA.
Central slipped to 1-8, 1-5. But the return of players and coaches from COVID and injuries gives the Lady Wildcats some hope as they plan to tip off the second half of the district schedule at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Mt. Juliet.
“We finally got our upperclassmen — Sydney Dalton and Campbell — back after the new year,” said Lady Wildcats coach Erica Wilson, who missed several games herself. “Lillian Crutchfield, who is a sophomore and did very well tonight, was injured the first half of the season with an ankle injury right before our first game.
“We’re young, but we haven’t even had a full practice with everybody yet between contact tracing, quarantining, injuries. We’ve yet to put together a full practice. They’re going out there to fight every night and we’re trying to get everybody on the same page. It takes time. But they fought a good game.”
Taylor tossed in four triples and all four of her free throws on her way to 15 points while Jeryn Jarrett totaled two treys en route to 14. Hailey Sebring added 11.
“Hendersonville hit some big shots tonight,” Wilson said. “We got to get in there and we got to fight for four quarters. I think we let up a little in the second. We got to put that together.
“Our mantra right now is don’t give up. I don’t care if we’re up by 20 or down by 20, we don’t give up. And that’s part of the leadership we have with Campbell and Sydney showing them they fought through their injuries and came back and fight every night. This is it for them. They’re seniors and they want to put together a second half of the season. It’s hard for these young girls to put all four quarters, but we’ll get there.”
Dalton drained four second-half 3-pointers in leading the Lady Wildcats with 14 points while Strange scored 12. Smith sank three triples as she and sister Cloe Smith each scored nine while Crutchfield collected eight and Jamey Ricketts finished with five.
Lebanon outscores Station Camp 70-64
GALLATIN — Five Devilettes scored in double figures Tuesday night as Lebanon outscored host Station Camp 70-64.
Terri Reynolds returned to Lebanon’s lineup and led the Devilettes with 18 points while Addie Grace Porter poured in 13 of her 15 after halftime, hitting 8 of 10 free throws for the night. Finley Tomlin tossed in all but one free throw of her 13 points in the first half, including both 3-pointers and, in the first quarter, nine points. Avery Harris and Madison Jennings each tossed in 10 and Meioshe Mason and Ny’lyia Rankins two apiece as the visitors returned home 13-2 for the season and 8-0 in District 9-AAA through the first half of the league schedule.
Marissa Wirtz tossed in two triples in leading the Lady Bison with 22 points while Anuoluwa Richards scored 17 and Arielle Everett 15, including a pair of threes, as Station Camp slipped to 6-5, 3-4.
The Devilettes doubled the score 24-12 in the first quarter, led 43-29 at halftime and 59-45 going into the fourth.
Lebanon will tip off the second half of the district schedule at 6 p.m. Friday at Gallatin. The Devilettes will host Stone Memorial at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Sonic Showcase at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court in a matchup of half of the four surviving teams in last year’s state tournament at the time the event was shut down by the pandemic.
Early Lady Bear lead goes by wayside in Gallatin victoryGALLATIN — Gallatin stayed on Lebanon’s heels in the District 9-AAA race Tuesday night with a 56-21 triumph over Mt. Juliet.
The Lady Bears led 10-8 following the first quarter before Gallatin took charge 31-14 by halftime and 46-14 through three as the Lady Wave moved to 9-4 for the season and 6-1 in the district, one game in the loss column behind Lebanon going into the teams’ 6 p.m. meeting Friday at Jerry Vradenburg Gym. Jeremia Montgomery led the Lady Wave with 17 points.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with 11 points while Addie Kendall and Taylor Haymans each had three and Dymond Howard and Sabrina Bonds two apiece as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-11, 1-6.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to visit Wilson Central at 6 p.m. Friday.
Beech pulls away from Green HillMT. JULIET — Beech pulled away in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to take down host Wilson Central 56-40.
The Lady Buccaneers jumped to a 15-7 first-quarter lead. Green Hill whittled the margin to 25-19 by halftime and 39-36 going into the fourth before Beech closed out the Lady Hawks with a 16-4 fourth as the visitors left with a 5-8 record, 3-4 in District 9-AAA. The home team fell to 8-4, 5-2.
Jada Jones fired in four 3-pointers to lead the Lady Bucs with 16 points.
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 17 points while Sydnee Richetto finished with 15. Ava Heilman hit two triples for her six while Kensley Carter connected on a two-point basket.
Green Hill has an open district date this Friday but has picked up a non-district trip to Father Ryan were there will be no spectators.
Lady Bears face present and future district in weekend lossesMt. Juliet absorbed an 83-56 District 9-AAA loss at Station Camp last Friday before getting a look at future District 9-4A opponent Cookeville on Saturday.
Both were Lady Bear losses, including a 73-35 setback at Cookeville, which led 20-13 at the first-quarter break, 37-17 at halftime and 58-28 going into the fourth as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-10.
Bailey Gillies buried five 3-pointers in leading the Lady Cavaliers with 17 points while Jordan Gillies had all 14 of her tallies in the first half, including 10 in the first quarter. Cassie Gallagher collected 10 points.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with 17 points while Kaitlyn Bertram connected on a pair of threes on her way to nine. Dymond Howard scored seven points and Addie Kendall two.
Station Camp widened an 18-14 first-quarter lead to 47-32 by halftime and 61-43 going into the fourth as the Lady Bison improved to 6-4 for the season and 3-3 in 9-AAA.
Anu Richards racked up 23 points and Marissa Wirtz 22, including a pair of threes, for Station Camp. Noelle King connected on four triples for her 12 while Arielle Everett added 10.
Woods led the Lady Bears with 17 points while Howard scored 16 and Kendall 10. Taylor Haymans had six points, Bertram four and Jada Coleman two as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-5 in the district going into tonight’s 6 o’clock trip to Gallatin.
Lady Saints fall despite Clark’s five 3sNASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls added a trip to St. Cecilia for last Saturday and absorbed a 50-35 loss.
Gracie Clark connected on five 3-pointers for her 15 points to lead the Lady Saints. Felicity Keen scored six points while Amelia Lyons passed for eight assists as she and Chelsey Christensen each finished with five points and Bethany Lyons four.
Mt. Juliet Christian is scheduled to travel to Ezell-Harding tonight for a 6 o’clock tipoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.