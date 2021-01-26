SMYRNA — After some 90 minutes of bowling strikes, spares and even some gutter balls in the Division II girls’ state final, players and coaches from Friendship Christian and Lipscomb Academy gathered around Lady Commanders coach Jon Shoulders, who was tabulating the scores into his laptop.
When Shoulders announced,” We won!!!”, the Lady Commanders jumped in jubilation at the Smyrna Bowling Center as the numbers in the scoresheet on the coach’s computer read a 15-12 Friendship victory.
Lipscomb, which came from behind in similar fashion to beat Friendship in last year’s state final, led 5-3 after the first game and 9-7 through two sets.
But Friendship freshman Landry West was on fire in the third game, turning in a 213 as the Lady Commanders split the six games but picked up bonus points for team pin fall and bonus points. The difference in the final score was FCS’ 12-point pin difference, giving it three bonus points.
“Our girls never gave up,” said Shoulders, whose program is approaching dynasty status with three championships in the last four seasons. “They never gave up. They fought to the very end. When they had to step up, they did in every single way.
“They did this to us last year. They came back and beat us by like 23 pins last year. It’s unbelievable.”
Unlike other sports where a scoreboard is available for all to see, spectators can only keep track of individual totals during a match. But when it’s as close as this one, no one knew who won when the last pin had fallen.
“We didn’t know literally until we punched in that last number, and then we saw,” Shoulders said.
In addition to West’s 213, she had scores of 133 and 160 in the earlier games. Olivia Van Hooser posted scores of 156, 191 and 158. Olivia Rush’s scores were 145, 130 and 183. Allyson Stallworth was matched against state individual runner-up Jenna Hedgepath in the first two games and rolled 119 and 138 before turning in a 150 in the third. Casie Cottrell collected scores of 152, 174 and 166.
Hedgepath, a sophomore, had the only other 200-plus score for the day with a 211 in the second game. The rest of Lipscomb’s roster is senior-loaded.
“None of our girls are seniors,” Shoulders said after the Lady Commanders concluded a 12-2 campaign. “Casie Cottrell has been incredible this year. She’s No. 3 in the state individuals.
“Allyson, a junior, a 150 in that last game. Her strike and spare at the end actually made that happen.”
Friendship advanced to the finals with a semifinal win over Girls Preparatory School on Friday in a match closer than the 17.5-9.5 final score. GPS led 5-3 after the first game. It was 8-8 after two games before the Lady Commanders took the finale 6.5-1.5 as Rush scored a 202.
The Lady Commanders opened the tournament Friday with a 21.5-5.5 midday win over Ezell-Harding.
Friday was an admittedly bittersweet day for Shoulders. While his Lady Commanders won twice, Friendship’s boys team, for which he assists Mark Strickland, dropped a 16-11 quarterfinal decision to Boyd-Buchanan, a second-year program. Luke Shoulders, part of Friendship’s first state championship team in 2014, is a Buccaneer assistant coach and son of the FCS coach.
Boyd-Buchanan led 5-3 after the first game before Friendship took the second 6-2 to go up 9-7. But the Bucs dominated the third game 6-2 and picked up three more bonus points to finish the Commanders’ season at 14-3 while the Chattanoogans moved to the semifinals.
Cole Cottrell posted high games of 198, 210 and 192 for Friendship. Evan Gordon posted wins with scores of170 and 163. John Brooks posted a win with a 202 score. Cullen Graves rolled a 203 but lost by nine pins.
