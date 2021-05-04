Lady Commanders cruise past Zion 10-1

Friendship Christian spotted visiting Zion Christian a run in the top of the first inning last Friday before taking command of a 10-1 triumph in the Middle Region tournament.
Charley Clark surrendered the unearned run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight in seven innings.
Elizabeth Miller drove in three runs on a homer, double and single as she finished with three of Friendship’s 14 hits. Allie Gibson drove in two runs on a triple and single while Riese Huckaby doubled and singled. Annabelle Cooksey knocked in two runs as she and Bell Nokes notched two singles apiec.e Clark also had a pair of RBI.
Friendship scored two runs in each of the first two innings before doubling the lead to 8-1 in the third. The Lady Commanders finished the afternoon with two in the sixth.
The Lady Commanders are scheduled to travel to Columbia Academy at 5 p.m. today, weather permitting.
Lady Devils go 4-0 in Wilson County Invitational
Lebanon scored four times in the bottom of the second inning last Friday to break a tie and defeat visiting Smyrna 5-1 in the Wilson County Invitational.
Alaina Smith drove in two Lady Devil runs and Aly Dickerson and Hannah Totaro one each as Lebanon outhit Smyrna 6-1 in the three-inning game. Smith had two of the hits.
Karlee Wright pitched three full innings with three strikeouts for Lebanon.
Afterward, the Lady Devils defeated Springfield 6-2 in a three-inning contest.
The Lady Devils scored three runs in the first and third innings. Sarah Kizer and Lilly Beth Waddle each had two of Lebanon’s seven hits.
Landry Dixon allowed two hits in three innings for Lebanon.
Lebanon came back Saturday to defeat Pope John Paul II 7-2 behind a four-run third inning after spotting the Lady Knights two runs in the top of the first.
Karlee Wright drove in two runs while Addie Grace Porter had two of the Lady Devils’ six hits.
Aly Dickerson pitched four innings of two-hit softball with four strikeouts.
Wright pitched the next game, a 2-0 shutout of White House-Heritage, allowing two hits while striking out six in the four-inning game.
White House Heritage’s Kinsley Caruthers was about as tough, holding Lebanon scoreless until the fourth when Porter and Waddle drove in the Lady Devil runs. Porter and Alaina Smith had LHS’ hits.
Drennon pitches another shutout, drives in four for Watertown
SOUTH CARTHAGE — She wasn’t perfect, but she was plenty close enough Friday as Watertown freshman Jaina Drennon followed her perfect game against York Institute with a three-hit shutout of visiting Gordonsville in a 10-0 Watertown win at Crump Paris Park.
Drennon allowed three hits and no walks while striking out six in the six-inning game.
Watertown broke open a 1-0 lead with seven runs in the third inning. Rachel Cromer doubled in multiple runs in the third inning and homered in the sixth as she finished with four RBI and two hits. Drennon also had four runs batted in and a double. Ali Tunks and Madi Reeder doubled while Brittni Allison singled twice as the Lady Purple Tigers produced nine hits.
Green Hill struggles offensively in Invitational
Stewarts Creek scored in the bottom of the fifth and final inning to walk off with a 2-1 win over Green Hill last Friday in the Wilson County Invitational.
Allison Brake drove in a third-inning run to give the Lady Hawks a 1-0 lead before Stewarts Creek tied the score in the fourth.
Zoi Harvey pitched three innings and Hayley Miller the final 1 2/3 to take the loss for Green Hill. The duo allowed five hits while the Lady Hawks had four.
Green Hill followed with a 5-0 loss to Dickson County as the Lady Hawks were held to one hit.
Hannah Langston pitched 4 1/3 innings for Green Hill before Miller got the final two out of the fifth, allowing a combined eight hits.
Green Hill’s offensive struggles continued Saturday in a 4-0 loss to Smyrna as Lillie Buckley had the Lady Hawks’ only hit.
Miller pitched 2 1/3 innings and Brown one as the pair allowed five hits.
Forrest, a longtime Class A power, rolled to an 11-1 win in the Lady Hawks’ final game.
The teams traded first-inning runs before the Lady Rockets blasted off with four in the second and six in the third as they finished with 10 hits.
Green Hill had two hits.
