The outcome was all but decided. But host Friendship Christian needed a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to finish off Nashville Christian with the 10-run rule and a storm was fast approaching from the west.
With runners on the corners with one out and the first drips of rain falling, Elizabeth Miller hit a fly ball to right field. Deshea Oakley tagged up at third base and slid home with the game-ending run as the Lady Commanders moved on in the Middle Region loser’s bracket with a 10-0 triumph Thursday afternoon, clinching a spot in the TSSAA Division II 12-team first round.
The RBI was Miller’s fifth of the day. She put Friendship on the board in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run double and doubled the lead in the second with a two-run single.
She also caught Charley Clark, who pitched a five-inning one-hitter with three strikeouts.
Miller, Gabby Lowe and Natalie Barnes had Friendship’s big hits in the second inning.
Friendship finished with 13 hits, including three by Riese Huckaby and two each by Lowe, Clark and Miller.
The Lady Commanders clinched a final-four finish in the region and are awaiting the winner of yesterday’s Zion Christian-Goodpasture elimination game. The game is bracketed to be played today, but game time was unknown Friday morning.
Lady Devils run-rule Trousdale County in final prep for districtsLebanon got in a final tuneup for the District 9-AAA tournament Wednesday by run-ruling visiting Trousdale County 13-3 Wednesday.
The Lady Devils spotted Trousdale a run in the top of the first inning before scoring two in the bottom half, three in the second and four each in the fourth and fifth frames.
Lilly Beth Waddle drove in four runs while Alaina Smith had three RBI and Sarah Kizer two. Smith had three of Lebanon’s 14 hits while Jordan Bush finished with two.
Aly Dickerson pitched three innings and Landry Dixon two as the pair combined to allow seven hits.
Lebanon will travel to Veteran’s Park in Hendersonville for the district tournament today. The Lady Devils will face Gallatin at 3 p.m. and either Mt. Juliet or host Beech on Monday.
Columbia Academy shuts out FCS in Middle Region tourneyCOLUMBIA — In two days, Friendship Christian could muster just two hits in a 2-0 loss at Columbia Academy in the Middle Region softball tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs led 2-0 when rain suspended play in the fourth inning Tuesday before the teams finished the game Wednesday. Both runs were unearned against Charley Clark due to four Friendship errors.
Averi Slaughter pitched three innings and Journey Mitchell four for CA, combining for 14 strikeouts.
Clark surrendered six hits and no walks while striking out two in six innings.
