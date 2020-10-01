WATERTOWN — Lebanon defeated Watertown 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-13 Tuesday.
Senior Natalie Fountain had a good night for the host Lady Tigers with 12 kills, followed by Brookelyn Davis with nine, Abby Parkerson eight, Natalie Brown seven, Gala Holbrooks three and Brittni Allison and Summer Sesnan one each.
Holbrooks had Watertown’s only solo block as she, Parkerson, Davis and Allison each added an assisted block.
Davis and Chloe Poston each served three aces and Alie Tunks two.
Tunks led the back row with 32 digs, followed by Poston with 18, Brown 12, Fountain nine, Sesnan eight, Davis seven, Allison three and Madison Baskin one.
The Lady Tigers will close their regular season tonight at Red Boiling Springs. The Lady Devils, who improved to 17-4, will play host to Hillsboro tonight.
Friendship falls to Goodpasture in semifinalsMADISON — Friendship Christian fell to top-seed and host Goodpasture 25-19, 25-17, 25-17 in the District 4-IIA semifinals Tuesday.
Paige Huckaby had six kills, two aces, two digs and a block for Friendship while Reise Huckaby had 23 assists, eight digs and a kill; Logan Seagraves 14 digs, five kills and an ace and Ava Grace Kennedy nine digs and seven kills.
Friendship will travel to either Nashville Christian or Donelson Christian today for the third-place match.
Lebanon beats Beech in fourHENDERSONVILLE — Facing a team it may see in the Region 5-AAA tournament, Lebanon outlasted host Beech 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 25-13 Monday.
Addie Grace Porter led the Lady Devils with 28 digs, eight kills, two aces and an assist while Kendall Arnold added 22 assists, 11 digs, four aces and three kills; Avery Harris seven blocks, six kills, two aces and two digs; Haley Mitchell 12 kills, two blocks and two digs and Erin Gallatin 32 digs and two aces as Lebanon improved to 16-4 for the season going into Tuesday’s match at Watertown.
Watertown outlasts Macon County in fourWatertown stepped up in class to take on Class AA Macon County on Monday with the Lady Purple Tigers prevailing 26-24, 27-25, 22-25, 25-20.
“It was a team effort win,” Watertown coach Brandy Holcomb said. “We were behind in every set, but the team never quit. They never settled, and they were able to find big points when we need them. I love the way my team plays with such heart and determination.”
Junior libero Alie Tunks picked up 30 digs for Watertown while Morgan Brown had 19, Brookelyn Davis 17, Summer Sesnan 14, Natalie Fountain nine, Brittni Allison and Chloe Poston six apiece and Faith Pulley two.
Also on the defensive side, Abby Parkerson picked up six assisted blocks and a solo while Davis had three assisted, Fountain a solo and an assisted, Gala Holbrooks two solo and Brown and Allison an assisted apiece.
On the offensive side, Brown, Davis and Fountain combined for 46 kills, with Brown spiking 19, Davis 14 and Fountain 13. Parkerson pounded 10, Allison three and Holbrooks two.
Davis had 30 assists, Poston 23, Allison five, Tunks two and Brown one.
Poston, Pulley and Davis each served an ace as Watertown improved to 27-5.
Watertown hosted Lebanon on Tuesday in the Lady Tigers’ home finale. The District 7-A meeting will be held Friday. First round matches will be on the higher seed’s floor next Monday before the semifinals and finals Tuesday at Jackson County.
Friendship gets past Ezell-Harding in opening roundFriendship Christian got past the District 4-IIA volleyball opening round by getting past visiting Ezell-Harding 25-12, 19-25, 25-11, 25-18 Monday.
Reise Huckaby led the Lady Commanders with 30 assists, 11 digs, six aces and a kill while Ava Grace Kennedy collected 10 kills, nine digs and two aces; Mattie Smith eight kills, four digs and an ace and Sloan Stewart eight kills and two digs.
Friendship traveled to Goodpasture on Tuesday to take on the top-seeded Lady Cougars in the semifinals.
