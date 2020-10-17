MT. JULIET — Lebanon fell to Mt. Juliet 4-1 Thursday night in the District 9-AAA championship game.
Junior Libby Smith scored the Lady Devils’ goal with an assist from Emma Whitefield.
Lexie Crowder collected 12 saves as the Lebanon goal keeper.
Lebanon will travel to District 10 champion Hendersonville for the Region 5-AAA tournament opener Tuesday while Mt. Juliet will play host to Gallatin. The winners will meet in Thursday’s final and advance to next Saturday’s sectional.
