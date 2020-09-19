Lady Devils down Smyrna in three

SMYRNA — Lebanon rolled to a 25-15, 25-7, 25-16 District 9-AAA win at Smyrna on Thursday.
Kendall Arnold led Lebanon with 22 assists, 13 digs, seven kills and three aces while Addie Grace Porter finished with 14 digs, 12 kills, three aces and two assists; Avery Harris four kills, three blocks and two digs; Emily Lawson 16 digs and an assist and Haley Mitchell eight kills and a dig as the Lady Devils improved to 7-1 in the district and 11-3 overall.
Lebanon will play at home at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Green Hill.
Watertown’s dominant defense leads to sweep of WestmorelandWatertown was dominant in a 25-11, 25-3, 25-5 win over District 7-A rival Westmoreland on Thursday.
The Lady Tiger defense made no errors the entire match as they improved to 20-4 for the season. Alie Tunks finished with four digs, Brookelyn Davis and Faith Pulley two apiece and Morgan Brown, Natalie Fountain and Chloe Poston one each. Davis drilled 11 kills while Abby Parkerson and Gala Holbrooks each hammered seven, Mikayla Nix four and Brown and Brittni Allison three apiece.
Brown and Tunks each had seven of Watertown’s 25 aces. Carson Cowan served up five, Davis three, Poston two and Pulley one.
Holbrooks and Parkerson each had a solo block.
Watertown is in Manchester for a weekend tournament at Coffee County. The Lady Tigers will play host to district rival Trousdale County on Tuesday as they honor this year’s six seniors.
