SPARTA — Lebanon rolled to a 25-14, 25-12 non-district volleyball triumph over host White County on Tuesday.
Addie Grace Porter led Lebanon with 10 digs, five kills and an assist while Kendall Arnold collected 10 assists, four digs and two kills; Maya Gipson nine digs, four assists and two kills and Ava Knight four kills and a dig as the Lady Devils improved to 7-2.
Lebanon traveled to Cookeville last night in another non-district match.
Watertown rolls past Red Boiling SpringsWATERTOWN — Watertown rolled to a 25-15, 25-8, 25-15 win over Red Boiling Springs in District 7-A volleyball Tuesday night.
Brookelyn Davis and Morgan Brown each banged out nine kills for the Lady Tigers while Mikayla Nix, Gala Holbrooks and Abby Parkerson each pounded out four and Brittni Allison two.
Davis set up 14 assists while Chloe Poston picked up 10 and Allison and Alie Tunks three each.
Tunks served up six aces while Poston finished with four and Allison, Parkerson, Tunks and Davis each delivered two.
Patterson had three assisted blocks and two solo while Holbrooks had two and two. Allison and Davis each had two assisted while Nix and Brown had one a piece.
Tunks notched nine digs while Poston finished with four; Davis, Nix Brown and Summer Sesnan three each and Faith Pulley one as the Lady Tigers improved to 16-4 overall and 6-0 in the district.
Watertown will take on Clay County today.
Short-handed Friendship falls to DCAWith four players out in quarantine, Friendship Christian fell to Donelson Christian 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 Tuesday.
Kennedy Scharfman supplied 22 assists, nine digs and three kills for the Lady Commanders while Logan Seagraves finished with 15 digs, six kills and four aces; Mattie Smith six digs, five kills and an ace and Ava Grace Kennedy eight kills and three digs.
Friendship will still be short-handed today when the Lady Commanders travel to Nashville Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.