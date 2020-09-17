The games were close, but Lebanon took a District 9-AAA sweep of visiting Wilson Central 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 Tuesday.
Kendall Arnold led Lebanon with 33 assists, 12 digs, three kills and two aces while Addie Grace Porter produced 24 digs, 16 kills, an ace and an assist; Avery Harris 12 kills, three blocks and a dig; Haley Mitchell nine kills, three digs and two blocks and Emily Lawson 14 digs and two assists as the Lady Devils improved to 10-3 for the season and 6-1 in the district.
Lebanon will travel to Smyrna for another district match at 6:30 p.m. today.
Lebanon tops TrousdaleLebanon swept visiting Trousdale County 25-9, 25-12, 25-10 Monday in a non-district volleyball match.
Kendall Arnold led Lebanon with 14 assists, nine aces, five kills and three digs while Emily Lawson totaled 10 digs and an assist and Haley Mitchell eight kills and a dig as the Lady Devils improved to 9-3.
Lebanon played host to District 9-AAA rival Wilson Central last night.
Watertown rolls past UppermanWatertown rolled to a 25-10, 25-15 sweep of Upperman on Monday night.
“This was one of our better matches we have played all year,” Watertown coach Brandy Holcomb wrote in an email. “Our feet were quicker, our decisions were better and our skills were sharper.
“All of our hitters were powerful tonight, but they didn’t do it alone. The back row played well and gave good passes to the setters who did their job as well.”
Sophomore setter Chloe Poston produced six assists and four aces for the Lady Tigers.
Senior setter Brookelyn Davis had 13 assists, four kills, three blocks and an ace.
Brittni Allison finished with five kills, Abby Parkerson four, Gala Holbrooks three and Morgan Brown and Mikayla Nix two each.
On defense, Alie Tunks had seven digs; Brown, Summer Sesnan and Natalie Fountain two each and Parkerson, Pulley and Nix one apiece.
Fountain also served up an ace as the Lady Tigers improved to 18-4 going into last night’s District 7-A match at Jackson County.
Senior night will be next Tuesday against Trousdale County during which seniors Allison, Davis, Fountain, Pulley, Nix and team manager Zoe Baskin will be honored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.