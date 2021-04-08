FRANKLIN — Centennial scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night to win a 9-7 slugfest over visiting Lebanon.
The Lady Cougars led 2-0 after two innings. Lebanon led 3-2 midway through the third before Centennial tied the score in the bottom half and took a 5-3 lead in the fourth. The Lady Devils scored four in the fifth for a 7-5 lead before the home team took the lead for good.
Sarah Kizer and Alaina Smith each drove in two runs for Lebanon. Casey Fox finished with three hits as each team had 12 hits.
Aly Dickerson struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings for Lebanon before Laina Knight worked the final 11/3 frames.
Lebanon is scheduled to host Wilson Central at 6 p.m. today.
Green Hill outscores GallatinMT. JULIET — Green Hill scored in four of its six at-bats Tuesday night as the Lady Hawks outscored visiting Gallatin, 8-6.
The Lady Hawks took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Gallatin tied the score in the second. After Green Hill went back in front in the bottom of the second, the Lady Wave took a 5-4 edge in the third. The home team took the lead for good with two in the fourth and two more in the fifth. The visitors got a run back in the seventh.
Samantha Zapton had two of Green Hill’s 13 hits.
Sophia Waters struck out five Lady Wave batters in 32/3 innings. Hayley Miller worked 21/3 frames as the pair surrendered 11 hits. The Lady Hawks are scheduled to welcome crosstown rival Mt. Juliet to its first visit to the Hill at 6 p.m. today.
Waddle, Wright lead Lebanon past PortlandPORTLAND — Lebanon scored in five of the seven innings Monday night in an 11-3 pummeling of Portland.
Lilly Beth Waddle drove in five runs and Karlee Wright two for the Lady Devils, who overcame a 2-1 deficit with four scores in the fourth and fifth innings.
Wright had three hits and Waddle and Addie Grace Porter two apiece as Lebanon finished with 11 hits.
Wright also pitched seven innings, scattering 10 hits while striking out seven.
Watertown doubled up at WestmorelandWESTMORELAND — Watertown fell behind early in a 12-6 setback at Westmoreland on Monday.
The Lady Eagles took a 5-0 lead in the first inning and widened the margin to 7-0 in the third and 8-0 in the fifth before Watertown put up three-spots in the sixth and seventh, sandwiched around Westmoreland’s final four scores in the bottom of the fifth.
Abby Cooper collected three of Watertown’s 18 hits as she and Callie Buhler each drove in two runs.
Jaina Drennon pitched five innings and Zoe Baskin one for Watertown, allowing a total of 18 hits.
Mt. Juliet outscores Gallatin 13-10GALLATIN — Mt. Juliet outscored Gallatin 13-10 Monday.
Karli Costley drove in the Lady Bears’ first two scores with a second-inning single.
After Gallatin scored six times in the third, Mt. Juliet took the lead for good in the fourth on RBI doubles by Costley and Gabby Faccadio sandwiched around a run-scoring groundout by Karah Hood.
The Lady Bears went to the long ball later in the game as Cali Hughes homered in the fifth inning and Kaileigh Billington in the seventh inning.
Faccadio and Costley each collected three hits while Billington, Hughes and Hood had two apiece as the Lady Bears banged out 13 hits.
Taylor Haymans pitched 6 2/3 innings for the win, allowing eight hits while striking out six. Costley recorded the final out for the save.
