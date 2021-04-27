GALLATIN — Summertown scored runs in the fourth and fifth innings Friday night and shut out Lebanon 2-0 in the Griffin Classic last Friday.
Each team had five hits, but the Lady Eagles dented the plate against Landry Dixon, who pitched the full five innings with one strikeout. Neither team committed an error.
Earlier, Lebanon opened the Classic with a 5-4 walk-off loss to Waverly.
The Lady Tigers scored three times in the bottom of the fifth and final inning.
Waverly took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before Lebanon went up 4-2 in the third with Alaina Smith driving in three runs for the Lady Devils.
Smith and Lilly Beth Waddle each had two of Lebanon’s seven hits.
Aly Dickerson pitched the full 4 2/3 innings for Lebanon, allowing eight hits.
Clark pitches Friendship to 10-0 shutout of Trousdale
Friendship Christian celebrated Senior Night with a 10-0 shutout of Trousdale County last Friday.
Charley Clark pitched the two-hit, no-walk shutout with 10 strikeouts.
Elizabeth Miller homered in the third inning.
Friendship scored six times in the fourth inning with RBIs from Paige Potter, Deshea Oakley, Annabelle Cooksey and Gabby Lowe.
Miller, Natalie Barnes and Riese Huckaby each had two of Friendship’s 10 hits.
Seniors Barnes, Cooksey, Potter and Allie Gibson were honored.
Siegel pulls away from Green Hill, 7-2
MT. JULIET — Green Hill failed to score after the first inning last Friday while Siegel built a lead until it reached a 7-2 final score.
The Lady Hawks trailed 3-2 after one inning. Siegel widened the margin with two runs in the third and one each in the sixth and seventh frames, finishing with 12 hits against Sophie Waters, who struck out five.
Green Hill had three hits and committed three errors. Allison Brake drove in both Lady Hawk runs.
