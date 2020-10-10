Lady Devils reclaim 9-AAA volleyball title plaque

After a one-year absence from the top spot, Lebanon returned to the pinnacle of District 9-AAA volleyball Wednesday night and enjoyed it like it was the first time.
The Lady Devils defeated Green Hill, which was enjoying everything for the first time, 25-23, 25-15, 25-13 at Campbell Brandon Gym’Hester Gibbs Court.
Green Hill put up a fight in all three games, especially in Game 3 when the Lady Hawks led 21-17, before Lebanon took the championship plaque with an 18-4 record.
“This is special because I have some special seniors (Addie Grace Porter, Avery Harris and Kendall Arnold) who deserve every bit of this,” veteran Lebanon coach Adrienne Dotson said. “We’ve worked very hard this season to be consistent and I’m so very proud of their composure and the way they were poised on the court and had some up and downs and worked their way through it and played like true champions.”
First-year programs like Green Hill usually go through expansion-team growing pains. But the Lady Hawks’ roster is dotted by former Mt. Juliet Lady Bears, who have been here before. The Lady Hawks were swept by Wilson Central during the regular season to finish third, but knocked off the defending district champion Lady Wildcats in Tuesday’s semifinal to advance to the final and region.
“I don’t think many people expected us to be in the championship game, so to be here is a real honor,” Green Hill coach Michelle Plummer said. “Most of our team, the upperclassmen, have come from Mt. Juliet High School, so they’re very familiar with this.
“(Beating Wilson Central) was a big win for us. They have been working extremely hard in practice the last two weeks and they really wanted it, so they came out and played some of their best ball yesterday.”
Winning a championship is always special. But in 2020, the traditional end of the season is not guaranteed as a team can face a quarantine at the drop of a positive test.
“We had senior night really early because we didn’t know if we would make it here,” Dotson said. “We are definitely blessed to be here, taking extra precautions about how we interacted at school and what we did after school just to make sure that we stayed healthy, that we could get to the final dance. I’m so proud that these girls listened, took it seriously, did what they had to do.”
“The way everything is going on, if you had asked me in July, I didn’t think we were going to have much of a season,” Plummer said. “So in order to be here in October and playing in the district championship is a big deal.
“We told them often it could be their last practice or last game, just the way things are going with quarantine, you never know. We tried to play every day like it could be our last.”
Lebanon and Green Hill will go to Station Camp next Tuesday for the Region 5-AAA tournament. The Lady Devils will face Beech at 4 p.m., followed by the Lady Hawks against the host Lady Bison next with the winners meeting for the championship at 7. The region finalists will also advance to next Thursday’s sectional.
Lebanon’s Erin Gallatin was named tournament most valuable player. She was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Haley Mitchell and Addie Grace Porter; Green Hill’s Paige Griner and Cate Van Hoven, Wilson Central’s Campbell Strange and Mt. Juliet’s Devon Smotherman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.