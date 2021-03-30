Lady Devils win 15-11 slugfest over Green Hill

Alaina Smith drove in five runs and Addie Grace Porter four last Friday as Lebanon outslugged visiting Green Hill 15-11.
Both teams scored in every inning except the fifth, when neither crossed the plate.
Porter tripled in the second inning as she and Smith each had three of Lebanon’s 14 hits. Lilly Beth Waddle had two hits, including a two-run homer during a five-run second inning. Jordan Bush and Landry Dixon doubled for the Lady Devils.
The first-year Lady Hawks, playing all their early games on the road while waiting for their field to be ready for play, had eight hits, five of which left the yard. Maliyah Wilkins, Keeton Brown, Emily Legrand, Allison Brake and Ashlyn Riggs homered while Riggs also doubled. Legrand, Brown and Brake each drove in two runs.
Green Hill took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Lebanon went up 2-1 in the bottom half before the Lady Hawks retook the lead 3-2 in the top of the second. The Lady Devils went back up 7-3 in the bottom of the second and never trailed again as they tacked on four more in the third.
