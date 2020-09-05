Lady Devils win in three at Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET — Lebanon swept rival Mt. Juliet 25-21, 25-22, 25-17 in District 9-AAA volleyball Thursday night.
Avery Harris led the Lady Devils with 11 kills, three blocks, two digs and an assist while Kendall Arnold added 27 assists, 21 digs, five kills and two aces and Maya Gipson totaled 10 assists, 10 digs, five kills and an ace as Lebanon improved to 6-2 for the season and 4-1 in district play.
Lebanon will step out of district Tuesday when the Lady Devils travel to Sparta to take on White County at 6:30 p.m.
Watertown clips EaglevilleWatertown rolled to a 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of Eagleville on Thursday.
Senior setter/right-side hitter Brookelyn Davis led the Lady Tigers with 19 assists, 10 kills, seven digs, two aces and two blocks. Morgan Brown earned seven kills, six digs and a block.
Senior Mikayla Nix and junior middle hitter Abby Parkerson each powered six kills while senior Brittni Allison finished with five, Chloe Poston two and Gala Holbrooks one.
Holbrooks also put down three blocks while Parkerson and Allison each added one.
Junior libero Alie Tunks had 13 digs, Summer Sesnan 10, Faith Pulley four and Nix and Vada Pemberton two apiece on defense.
Tunks also led all servers with six aces while Sesnan and Carson Cowan each collected two and Poston and Parkerson one apiece.
Poston set up 14 assists while Tunks, Allison and Nix each notched one as the Lady Tigers improved to 11-3.
Watertown will host a Labor Day Tournament with pool play serving off at 10 a.m. today.
Friendship falls to PJPIIFriendship Christian fell short to Pope John Paul II 25-22, 29-27, 21-25, 25-20 Thursday at FCS’ Bay Family Sportsplex.
Reise Huckaby led the Lady Commanders with 32 assists, seven digs, three aces and a block while Logan Seagraves supplied 16 digs, 10 kills and two blocks; Mattie Smith 10 digs, nine kills and three blocks and Sloan Stewart 10 kills, two digs and a block.
Friendship traveled to Ezell-Harding on Thursday.
