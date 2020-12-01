Lady Hawks feeling first-year struggles despite strong start

Green Hill’s girls’ growing pains come amid strong 3-1 start
First-year programs, like most professional expansion teams, face growing pains which are normally reflected in the won-loss records.
Green Hill’s girls are also facing those pains, even though the Lady Hawks are off to a 3-1 start following last Friday’s 55-36 thumping of East Hamilton in the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
“I feel like I’ve got the players, but I don’t have any foundation,” said coach Cherie Abner, who won more than 400 games and went to three state tournaments in 20 seasons as Westmoreland High’s girls coach before a three-year run as Mt. Juliet Middle’s boys’ coach, including a TMSAA finals appearance.
“Right now we’re all trying to get on the same page for me to put in my system and what we do. It’s just been a sluggish start. When you don’t have a spring and you don’t have a summer and you’re starting a new program, it makes it difficult.
“I’m pleased that we’re 3-1 (going into Monday’s scheduled game at Rossview). I felt like we should be 4-0 (Green Hill lost in overtime at Clarksville). We’re definitely off to a decent start considering.”
Green Hill opened a 10-5 first-quarter lead. The Lady Hawks gradually widened to 24-18 by halftime and 38-24 going into the fourth.
Sydnee Richetto, a 1,000-point scorer in 21/2 seasons at Wilson Central before a knee injury prematurely ended her junior season, threw in three first-half 3-pointers on her way to 21 points for Green Hill while Taylor Pruitt put in 17.
Aubrey Blankenship and Savannah Kirby each scored six points, Ava Heiulman a three and Alivia Majors two.
Morgan Bone led the Hurricanes with 10 points.
The Lady Hawks are scheduled to open their District 9-AAA schedule at 6 p.m. Friday at Station Camp.
Of course, with COVID-19 lurking around every corner, no game or practice is guaranteed.
“That’s what we’ve been preaching,” Abner said. “Every time you suit up in practice and suit up in games, you better treat it like it’s your last because you never know.”
Lebanon beats Loretto, East HamiltonLebanon’s girls won both ends of its John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic last weekend with a 53-44 win over Loretto on Friday and a 59-28 triumph over East Hamilton the following evening at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes led Loretto 16-11 following the first quarter and 29-24 at halftime before pulling away to a 41-29 advantage through three periods.
Addie Porter led Lebanon with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, seven rebounds five assists and four deflections while Terri Reynolds finished with 15 points. Asia Barr notched nine points and three steals while Meioshe Mason finished with five points, Finley Tomlin a three and Avery harris a free throw.
Karly Weathers led Loretto with 15 points while Lauren Welch tossed in two 3s on her way to 10.
Lebanon led East Hamilton 18-10 following the first quarter before a 21-6 second boosted the Devilettes to a 39-16 halftime lead as LHS improved to 4-1.
Porter poured in four 3-pointers on her way to 20 points to go with eight rebounds, eight assists, three deflections and three steals. Reynolds racked up two triples on her way to 16 points while Barr notched nine points and five assists, Tomlin five points and Brooklyn Young three.
McKenna Hayes had 12 points, including a pair of 3s, for East Hamilton.
Lebanon is scheduled to open District 9-AAA action today when Gallatin visits Brandon Gym at 6 p.m.
Lady Tigers trounce Gordonsville
WATERTOWN — Watertown’s girls continued their strong start last Friday night by opening their home schedule with a 55-29 trouncing of Gordonsville.
Emma Christensen led the Lady Tigers with 15 points while Madison King and Kierah Maklary each notched nine, Alie Tunks six, Brittni Allison and Daejah Maklary five apiece, Morgan Bain and Gwen Franklin two each and Madi Reeder and Chloe Christensen a free throw apiece as Watertown improved to 5-0.
Watertown is scheduled to travel to Trousdale County today for a 6 p.m. game.
Mt. Juliet drops pair at Greer ClassicMt. Juliet’s rebuilding Lady Bears lost to Independence 26-20 last Friday and powerhouse Riverdale 62-13 Saturday in the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Kayley Jones led the Lady Bears with five points against Riverdale while Dymond Howard and Taylor Haymans each had four.
Howard scored seven against Independence while Kaitlyn Bertram and Haylee Brader each threw in three and Jones, Merci Stratton and Evie Johnston two apiece.
Mt. Juliet was scheduled to go to Oakland on Monday night. The Lady Bears are booked to open their District 9-AAA schedule at 6 p.m. today at home against Wilson Central before hosting Portland on Friday.
