Lady Hawks soar in home debut

MT. JULIET — Playing their first-ever home game, Green Hill’s girls scored the first 10 points and didn’t look back in a 63-31 thumping of Springfield on Monday night.
The Lady Hawks led 19-7 at the first-quarter break and 29-10 at halftime as they improved to 2-1.
Sydnee Richetto finished with 14 points, including a pair of three-pointers, for Green Hill while Aubrey Blankenship added 11. Savannah Kirby connected on a couple of triples as she and Kensley Carter each added eight points while Ashlyn Riggs scored six, Samantha Zapton five, Abigail McMillion and Alivia Majors two free throws each and Cameron Bryan and Anna Riggs one foul shot apiece. No one scored in double figures for Springfield.
Green Hill was scheduled to host East Nashville on Tuesday night. The Lady Hawks have picked up a couple of games in this weekend’s John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court as a replacement for Clarksville Academy.
They will face East Hamilton at 1 p.m. Friday.
Lady Wildcats go down at White CountySPARTA — Wilson Central was no match for host White County in a 78-16 setback Monday night at Roy Sewell Gym.
The Lady Warriors led 26-2 following the first quarter and 43-9 at halftime as Wilson Central slipped to 0-3.
Morgan Quick scored 16 points and Gracie Dodgen 14 as each fired in four 3-pointers for White County. Nia Powers produced 12 points and Alaina Stiles 10. Kendyle Pickett led the Lady Wildcats with nine points while Aysja Archer-Settles scored three free throws and Cloe Smith and Jamey Ricketts two points apiece.
Wilson Central is scheduled to play a pair of games this weekend in the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic at Lebanon. The Lady Wildcats battle Upperman at 4 p.m. Friday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court and Lipscomb Academy at 1 p.m. Saturday in the auxiliary gym.
MJCA falls to Red Boiling SpringsMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian dropped a 48-29 decision to visiting Red Boiling Springs on Monday night at Mt. Juliet Middle’s Tommy Martin Gym.
Liz Anderson led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points, including four three-pointers. Claire Fleming finished with 10 as Red Boiling Springs moved to 1-1.
Gracie Clark and Amelia Lyons each tossed in 12 points for the Lady Saints while Bethany Lyons threw in three and Chelsey Christensen collected two. Clark connected on a pair of three-pointers as MJCA fell to 1-1. The Lady Saints were to face the Tennessee Heat last night and go to Nashville Christian in their District 4-II-A opener next Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.